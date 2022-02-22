Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar rises tracking oil; robusta coffee surges on short squeeze

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions boosted energy prices, while the spot robusta coffee contract surged nearly 5% in a likely short squeeze.

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) -

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.28 cent, or 1.5%, at 18.48 cents per lb, a one-week high.

* Oil prices rose to their highest since 2014 on Tuesday after Moscow said it could move troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. O/R

* "All commodity prices could be supported (as safe-heavens and tangible assets to hold)," said commodities analyst Claudiu Covrig.

* Rising energy prices can also prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert production from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* Dealers said that given Russia is one of the largest energy exporters, sugar price risks are skewed to the upside.

* "Sugar can only ignore the demand for ethanol so long," they said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $8.20, or 1.7%, at $494.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 surged 4.6% to $2,360 a tonne, the highest since Jan. 12. The second and more liquid position May LRCc2 rose $26, or 1.2%, to $2,260 a tonne.

* Dealers said that apparently some investors who were short in the spot contract got squeezed, having to pay much higher to liquidate their positions.

* There was also talking of players buying the spot contract to position themselves to receive certified stocks at the expiry.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.25 cent, or 0.5%, to $2.4725 per lb.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 12 pounds, or 0.7%, at 1,724 pounds per tonne, reversing from losses earlier in the session when it hit a six-week low of 1,705 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said cocoa went under pressure due to hedge selling from top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* The discount for May cocoa futures versus July LCCc2-LCCc3 is widening, they said, indicating ample nearby supply.

* May New York cocoa CCc2rose $16, or 0.6%, to $2,656 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis and Aditya Soni)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

