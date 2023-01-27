SOFTS-Raw sugar rises to one-month high buoyed by tight supplies

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures climbed to a one-month peak on Friday, boosted by short-term supply tightness, while arabica coffee prices turned lower after setting a three-week high.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.3% to 20.94 cents per lb by 1114 GMT after setting a one-month high of 20.96 cents.

* Dealers said a diminishing outlook for sugar output in top producing state Maharashtra could curb exports from India while changes in Brazil's fuel policy could boost production of ethanol at the expense of sugar.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.4% to $563.00 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.5% to $1.6625 per lb after setting a three-week high of $1.6850.

* Dealers said the market had regained some ground after hitting a 1-1/2 year low of $1.4205 on Jan. 11, but concerns remain over the demand outlook.

* "We expect a weak global economy to continue to constrain demand and limit any significant upside in global coffee prices," Fitch Solutions said in a note on Friday.

* ICE certified arabica coffee stocks stood at a six-month high of 870,722 60kg bags as of Jan. 26. There were 93,574 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.25% to $1,999 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.1% to $2,627 a tonne.

* Dealers said the upside continued to be capped by concerns about weakening demand after recent year-on-year declines in fourth-quarter grinds in Europe, North America and Asia.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.05% to 2,034 pounds a tonne.

* Ivory Coast will increase the amount of cocoa it processes domestically to 49% of production from October with the addition of several new plants, the head of the sector regulator said on Friday.

