SOFTS-Raw sugar rises to near 6-year high on tight supplies

December 23, 2022 — 06:47 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to the highest level in nearly six years on Friday, boosted by supply tightness, while coffee and cocoa prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 20.96 cents per lb by 1140 GMT after peaking at 21.18 cents - the highest level for the front month since February 2017.

* Dealers said supply tightness was expected to continue through the first quarter of next year and front-month March was trading at a premium to May SB-1=R of about 1.48 cents a lb, up from about 1.45 cents at the close on Thursday.

* Delays to harvests in Thailand, Australia and Central America have helped to tighten supplies while rains have also meant some cane in Brazil will not be cut until next season.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $575.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1% to $1.7055 per lb after rising to a one-week peak of $1.7145.

* Dealers said price charts were looking more bullish after the market's recent improved performance while there was also some short covering ahead of the long holiday weekend.

* A continued rise in exchange stocks, however, helped to keep a lid on prices.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 788,275 bags, as of Dec. 22, the highest level in more than five months. There were also 268,631 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $1,880 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.5% to 2,060 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been fuelled by fund short covering and a lack of origin selling ahead of the upcoming holidays.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,622 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

