SOFTS-Raw sugar rises to four-week high, cocoa also climbs

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a four-week peak on Monday, boosted partly by gains in crude oil, while cocoa and coffee prices were also higher. O/R

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.8% to 19.72 cents per lb by 1411 GMT after hitting a four-week high of 19.77 cents.

* Dealers noted the market was heavily influenced by trends in energy prices, with Brazil's new sugar marketing year starting last week and mills potentially switching between producing biofuel ethanol and sugar.

* They said news of Indian mills signing contracts to export 7.2 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year was supportive, with little scope for further exports if a potential cap of 8 million tonnes is imposed.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $543.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.6% at 1,759 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said that port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast continued to run slightly ahead of last season's pace, though there had been a significant drop in output from number two producer Ghana this season.

* Rain was below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions, but good soil moisture continued to strengthen the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1% to $2,625 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $2.3015 per lb.

* Dealers said that funds scaling back long positions in arabica coffee had kept the market on the defensive, though the pace of sales had slowed significantly in recent days.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.05% to $2,140 a tonne.

