SOFTS-Raw sugar rises to 11-year high, robusta retreats

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to an 11-year high on Tuesday in a market boosted by tight supplies, while robusta coffee prices fell back from the prior session's nearly 12-year peak.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 25.99 cents a lb by 1001 GMT after setting an 11-year high of 26.00 cents.

* Dealers said supplies of raws were very tight following lower-than-expected crops in Asia.

* The situation should ease when the harvest in Centre-South Brazil gathers pace over the coming weeks.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $686.60 a tonne.

* Associated British FoodsABF.L said on Tuesday a UK sugar production shortfall has forced its British Sugar unit to secure costly alternate sources of supply that will significantly impact second half profits at the sugar business.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 1.6% to $2,404 a tonne, slipping back from the prior session's peak of $2,485, which was the highest level since July 2011.

* Dealers said the conillon (robusta) harvest in Brazil was underway with the weather generally favourable and a record crop anticipated this season.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.3% to $1.8905 per lb, breaking below support at $1.90 cents. The next band of support is around $1.85.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 2,248 pounds a tonne as the market consolidated just below last week's 6-1/2 year high of 2,295 pounds.

* Dealers said a pick-up in producer selling had helped to temporarily stem the rise in prices while above average rains in top grower Ivory Coast had also improved the outlook for the April to September mid-crop.

* They noted the market, however, was underpinned by tight supplies with port arrivals in Ivory Coast behind last season's pace.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,955 a tonne.

