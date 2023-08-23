SOFTS-Raw sugar rises sharply on potential Indian export ban

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE surged on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations of an Indian export ban, while arabica coffee prices were also sharply higher.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 3.2% to 24.14 cents per lb by 1335 GMT.

* The market was supported by news that India is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the season beginning in October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years.

* Dry weather has cut cane yields and India is heading for its driest August in more than a century.

* The news led to a sharp turnaround in prices that had earlier dipped to a seven-week low of 23.08 cents.

* The strong pace of harvesting in Brazil had contributed to the market's initial weakness.

* A survey issued by S&P Global Commodity Insights put sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil during the first half of August at 3.54 million metric tons, up 34.4% from the same period a year earlier.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.5% to $698.60 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was up 3% at $1.5460 per lb, extending the market's rebound from last week's seven-month low of $1.4720.

* Dealers said the recent decline in prices had slowed producer selling, particularly in top producer Brazil.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $2,398 a metric ton.

* Uganda's July coffee export earnings shot up 26% year on year, helped by a 12% rise in volumes shipped after a bumper harvest, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.2% to 2,724 pounds a metric ton as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $3,426 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and David Goodman)

