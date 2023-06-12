SOFTS-Raw sugar rises on weather concerns, cocoa also climbs

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Monday buoyed by concerns the El Nino weather pattern could dent production while cocoa prices also climbed to the highest level in around 6-1/2 years.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.9% to 25.58 cents per lb​ by 1354 GMT.

* Dealers said the market was supported by weather concerns, with an El Nino weather event likely to lead to drier than normal weather in major Asian producers such as India and Thailand, which could curb production.

* India is not considering allowing sugar exports until at least the first half of the next season, as the government is worried the El Nino weather pattern could reduce rainfall and dent production, government sources said on Monday.

* Dealers also noted talk that China might be buying raws may have provided support to prices.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $688.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3% to 2,420 pounds per metric ton after hitting a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,439 pounds.

* Dealers said the market may need to consolidate in the short-term after its recent strong advance, which was driven by tight supplies, with a substantial global deficit widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.6% to $3,157 a metric ton, having touched a peak of $3,191 for the highest in nearly seven years.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 was flat at $2,702 a metric ton, slipping back from last week’s record high of $2,790.

* Dealers said speculators had been expanding a net long position against the backdrop of tight supplies.

* They noted production in Indonesia was below expectations while an El Nino weather event threatens to curb output in top grower Vietnam.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.7% to $1.8340 per lb.

( Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com ; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.