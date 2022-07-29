SOFTS-Raw sugar rises on softer dollar; coffee also climbs

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Friday, boosted by broad-based gains in commodity markets driven partly by a softer dollar. Coffee and cocoa prices also rose.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.45% to 17.80 cents per lb by 0928 GMT as the market extended its rebound from a one-year low of 17.32 cents set on Wednesday.

* Dealers said a drop in gasoline prices in Brazil could have a mildly bearish impact, potentially reducing demand for cane-derived biofuel ethanol and prompting mills to use more cane to make sugar.

* Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday said it will cut gasoline prices at its refineries to 3.71 reais ($0.7110) per litre from 3.86 reais on Friday, a 4% cut that will take prices to their lowest since March.

* Raw sugar SBc1 is forecast to end this year above current levels at 18.50 cents per lb, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $530 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $2.2010 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by sentiment that this year's Brazilian crop appears to be slightly lower than some had expected while next year's harvest prospects could be dented by recent dry weather.

* "Coffee growers in Brazil have reported that the crop volumes are lower than they had anticipated, even if the effects of last year’s frost are taken into account," Commerzbank said in a market update.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.65% to $2,028 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have increased by 18.4% year on year in the first seven months of this year to 1.1 million tonnes, equal to 19 million 60 kg bags, the General Statistics Office said on Friday.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.65% to $2,332 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 was 0.5% up at 1,712 pounds a tonne.

