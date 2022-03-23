SOFTS-Raw sugar rises on crude oil gains, cocoa also climbs

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose on Wednesday, boosted by sharp gains in crude oil and many other commodity markets, while cocoa prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.09 cent, or 0.5%, at 19.24 cents per lb with the market boosted by a sharp rise in crude oil prices. O/R

* Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based fuel.

* Dealers said, however, the market continued to hold within a range of around 18.50 cents to 19.50 cents with improving outlooks for production in India and Thailand helping to keep a lid on prices.

* "Thai sugar output is significantly higher than the production seen over the past two years when drought hit the cane crop," ING said in a note, adding that output had, however, yet to reach a peak of more than 14 million tonnes reached in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $1.60, or 0.3%, at $548.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 34 pounds, or 2.0%, to 1,756 pounds per tonne​ after climbing to a one-week high of 1,758 pounds.

* Dealers said the outlook on price charts was becoming more bullish following the market's recent gains.

* "Indicators point to higher prices, but prices need to break above near term resistance to confirm this," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose $45, or 1.7%, to $2,631 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.25 cent, or 0.1%, at $2.253 per lb​.

* Dealers said there were no changes in the market's fundamentals, but noted smaller selling from top grower Brazil as the country's currency hit the highest value against the dollar since October 2020.

* Rabobank cut its projection for the Brazilian 2022/23 crop to 64.5 million tonnes.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $31, or 1.4%, at $2,139 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Edmund Blair, Jonathan Oatis and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.