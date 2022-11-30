SOFTS-Raw sugar rises on Brazil rains, arabica coffee also up

Updates with market activity, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures rose on Wednesday, as abundant rains are seen delaying cane harvesting and sugar loading operations in Brazil.

Arabica coffee also rose amid wider gains in commodity markets bolstered by a weaker dollar and hopes of easing COVID-19 rules in China.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 19.63 cents per lb.

* Traders cited the problems caused by rains in top exporter Brazil as supportive to prices. They expect delays both in cane harvesting and sugar loading operations.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $5.50, or 1.0%, at $539.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 1 cent, or 0.6%, at $1.699 per lb. It earlier hit a new 2-1/2 week high, but was set for a 2% fall over November.

* The dollar index .DXY fell, putting it on course for its biggest monthly loss since 2010, giving a boost to commodities priced in the U.S. currency. FRX/

* Concerns over the outlook for next year's coffee crop in top producer Brazil have helped arabica futures recover since last week.

* ICE arabica stocks KC-TOT-TOT rose to 591,769 bags on Wednesday as more than 17,000 bags passed grading (9,077 bags failed). There are around 450,000 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $16, or 0.9%, at $1,849 a tonne.

* Indonesia exported 32,290.56 tonnes of Sumatra robusta coffee beans in October, up 15.69% from the same month last year but down nearly 40% from September.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled up $18, or 0.7%, to $2,498 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast exported 24,759 tonnes of raw cocoa beans in October, down 67% from the year-ago period. The country shipped abroad 46,729 tonnes of semi-finished cocoa products last month, up nearly 10.5%.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,998 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)

