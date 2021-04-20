SOFTS-Raw sugar rises nearly 3% to seven-week high; coffee up 2%

Updates with closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose sharply on Tuesday, climbing to a seven-week high, as funds added to long positions against the backdrop of declining crop prospects in the European Union and Brazil and positive macroeconomic indicators.

Arabica coffee futures rose nearly 2%.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.48 cent, or 2.9%, at 16.77 cents per lb, after peaking at 16.88 cents, its highest since Feb. 26.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from diminished crop prospects in the European Union with heavy frost-related losses in France.

* A positive macroeconomic environment for agricultural commodities is also seen boosting investment.

* Dry weather in Center-South Brazil is also seen reducing production in the region, while price charts appear more bullish after the market's recent strong performance.

* Brazilian sugar production should fall sharply in the new season under dryer-than-normal weather, commodities trader Wilmar said on Tuesday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled up $8.10, or 1.8%, at $462.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​settled down $73, or 2.9%, to $2,419 a tonne.

* Dealers said this season's global surplus was weighing on prices with exchange stocks climbing recently for the New York and London contracts.

* The selling of New York and buying of London was also noted with the former market's premium widening sharply this month to a level which some believe is hard to justify given the recent rise in exchange stocks in New York.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled down 21 pounds, or 1.3%, at 1,614 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 2.55 cents, or 1.9%, at $1.3445 per lb, advancing toward last week's one-month high of $1.3545.

* Dealers said the market was supported by an expected tightening in supplies over the next few months with production in Brazil set to fall in the 2021/22 season, an off-year in the country's biennial crop cycle.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $13, or 0.9%, at $1,398 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Evans and Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.