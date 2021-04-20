SOFTS-Raw sugar rises nearly 3% to seven-week high; coffee up 2%
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose sharply on Tuesday, climbing to a seven-week high, as funds added to long positions against the backdrop of declining crop prospects in the European Union and Brazil and positive macroeconomic indicators.
Arabica coffee futures rose nearly 2%.
SUGAR
* May raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.48 cent, or 2.9%, at 16.77 cents per lb, after peaking at 16.88 cents, its highest since Feb. 26.
* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from diminished crop prospects in the European Union with heavy frost-related losses in France.
* A positive macroeconomic environment for agricultural commodities is also seen boosting investment.
* Dry weather in Center-South Brazil is also seen reducing production in the region, while price charts appear more bullish after the market's recent strong performance.
* Brazilian sugar production should fall sharply in the new season under dryer-than-normal weather, commodities trader Wilmar said on Tuesday.
* August white sugar LSUc1 settled up $8.10, or 1.8%, at $462.10 a tonne.
COCOA
* July New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $73, or 2.9%, to $2,419 a tonne.
* Dealers said this season's global surplus was weighing on prices with exchange stocks climbing recently for the New York and London contracts.
* The selling of New York and buying of London was also noted with the former market's premium widening sharply this month to a level which some believe is hard to justify given the recent rise in exchange stocks in New York.
* July London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 21 pounds, or 1.3%, at 1,614 pounds per tonne.
COFFEE
* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 2.55 cents, or 1.9%, at $1.3445 per lb, advancing toward last week's one-month high of $1.3545.
* Dealers said the market was supported by an expected tightening in supplies over the next few months with production in Brazil set to fall in the 2021/22 season, an off-year in the country's biennial crop cycle.
* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $13, or 0.9%, at $1,398 a tonne.
