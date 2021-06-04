SOFTS-Raw sugar rises, focus on Brazil weather; coffee 2.6% up

Includes closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Friday as dry conditions in top exporter Brazil remained a key focus while arabica coffee rose more than 2%, back towards a 4-1/2 year peak set earlier this week.

A holiday in many Latin American countries limited producer selling for both sugar and coffee.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.28 cent, or 1.6%, at 17.71 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted showers were forecast in some parts of Brazil over the next few days but there remained concern that poor soil moisture could reduce the cane crush in the key Centre-South region.

* Demand for sugar in Brazil, however, has been weakened by the pandemic, which has also led to a shift to using more cane to make the sweetener rather than biofuel ethanol.

* The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Friday forecast a smaller than previously expected global sugar deficit, with the revision driven largely by lower consumption.

* India's decision to bring forward sales of fuel containing 20% ethanol to 2023 from 2025 boosted the longer-term outlook for sugar.

* "The measure should see (India's) domestic sugar surplus shrink in the years ahead, and as a result, sugar exports should also slow. Therefore, in the longer term this is a supportive development for the global sugar market," consultancy ING Group said in a report.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $6.90, or 1.5%, at $466.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1settled up 4.05 cents, or 2.6%, at $1.6165 per lb​​.

* The market climbed to a 4-1/2 year high of $1.6675 earlier this week.

* The composite indicator from the International Coffee Organization (ICO) rose 10.4% in May to 134.78 cents per pound, the highest since February 2017, the ICO said.

* Harvest in Brazil reached 20% as the first lots appeared to have good quality, according to consultancy Safras & Mercado.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 settled up $23, or 1.4%, at $1,612 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2​​settled down $3, or 0.1%, to $2,452 a tonne.

* Speculators trimmed a net short position in New York cocoa by 4,365 contracts to 4,973 in the week to June 1st.

* September London cocoa LCCc2​was little changed at 1,627 pounds per tonne​.

