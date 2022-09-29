Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar rises as tight supply counters macro jitters

Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Wednesday as traders weighed short-term supply tightness against worries in the wider global financial markets about recession and inflation.

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Wednesday as traders weighed short-term supply tightness against worries in the wider global financial markets about recession and inflation.

Cocoa prices also rose, while coffee closed down.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1​, which expires on Friday, ​​​settled up 0.15 cents, or 0.8%, at 18.44 cents per lb. The contract touched a two-month high of 18.75 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said uncertainty over the latter part of the harvest in Brazil is underpinning prices, but they also noted a likely global surplus next season and uncertain demand. SUG/POLL

* Major sugar consumer China set its 2023 sugar import quota at 1.945 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous year.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.30, or 0.4%, at $529.80 a tonne.

* The U.S. Justice Department asked an appeals court on Thursday to prevent the closing of U.S. Sugar's plan to buy Imperial Sugar Co.

* France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 3 cents, or 1.3%, at $2.257 per lb​​, having gained 1.9% in the previous session​​.

* Arabica is deriving support from exchange stocks at 23 year lows and recent downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil.

* Honduras is expected to export 5.5 million 60kg bags of coffee in the 2022-23 season, 17.7% more than the previous season.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $26, or 1.2%, at $2,182 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to have increased 13.7% year on year in the first nine months of this year.

* Coffee plants in Vietnam suffered no harm from Typhoon Noru this week, though supplies tightened at the end of the harvest in Indonesia.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 9 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,941 pounds per tonne​​​, having hit a 1-1/2 year high of 1,972​ pounds earlier as weakness in sterling GBP=D3 continues to boost prices denominated in the UK currency.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $45, or 2.0%, to $2,327 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman, David Evans and Deepa Babington)

