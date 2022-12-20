SOFTS-Raw sugar rises as supplies tighten, coffee also climbs

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday boosted by supply tightness which is expected to continue through the first quarter of next year, while coffee and cocoa prices also rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.2% to 20.59 cents per lb by 1536 GMT, climbing back towards last week's near 6-year high of 20.73 cents.

* Dealers noted concern about supply tightness was increasing the premium for front month March over May SB-1=R which climbed to about 1.38 cents a lb on Tuesday, up from around 1.24 cents at the close on Monday.

* Delays to harvests in Thailand, Australia and Central America have helped to tighten supplies while rains have also meant some cane in Brazil will not be cut until next season.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.8% to $563 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 3% to $1.6940 per lb.

* Dealers said a strengthening in Brazil's real currency against the dollar BRL= provided some support.

* A stronger real discourages producer selling by lowering dollar-denominated prices in local currency terms.

* Dealers said the scope for a major rebound in prices continued to be capped by rising exchange stocks.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 765,583 bags, as of Dec. 19, the highest level in more than five months. There were also 299,142 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $1,871 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.1% to 1,996 pounds a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.06 million tonnes by Dec. 18 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 12% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.1% to $2,527 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alison Williams)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

