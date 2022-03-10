SOFTS-Raw sugar rises as Petrobras increases Brazil fuel prices

Recasts, includes comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Thursday after Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA sharply increased fuel prices as global oil quotes have surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

High energy prices may prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.16 cent, or 0.8%, at 19.10 cents per lb after earlier rising nearly 3%.

* Brazil's Petrobras raised gasoline prices by nearly 19%, the first increase since the Ukrainian war started.

* Dealers said mills in Brazil will likely increase prices for ethanol as well and that profit margins in sales of the biofuel will stay near those of sugar exports, meaning some mills could divert sugarcane from sugar production to ethanol making.

* Keeping sugar's gains in check, Indian sugar mills signed contracts to export 550,000 tonnes of the sweetener in recent days amid surging global prices and a weak rupee.

* Dealers said while sugar prices will be driven by oil and other macro economic factors, the sweetener will struggle to improve too much given India is set to ship more than 6 million tonnes of sugar this season.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $1.40, or 0.3%, to $527.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 5.1 cents, or 2.2%, at $2.242 per lb.

* ICE-certified arabica stocks, which fell below 1 million bags last month to their lowest level in 20 years, have slowly begun rising and are currently at 1.009 million bags. KC-TOT-TOT

* Weather conditions continue to be favorable to coffee areas in Brazil prior to harvest kickoff, dealers said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $24, or 1.1%, to $2,093 a tonne.

* Domestic coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam edged up on Thursday from a week earlier as exporters halted shipments to Russia over payment and logistics problems.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose ​$20, or 0.8%, to $2,683 a tonne, having hit its highest level since mid-February at $2,710.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​rose 30 pounds, or 1.7%, to 1,804 pounds per tonne​​​, having earlier hit its highest level since mid-February at 1,807.

* Cocoa is being underpinned by falling supplies, especially from No. 2 cocoa producer Ghana.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)

