SOFTS-Raw sugar rises as oil gains; arabica hits one-month peak

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Wednesday, extending a rebound from Monday's 5-1/2-month low, as oil prices headed higher.O/R

Arabica coffee also rose, hitting a one-month peak.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.23 cents, or 1.3%, at 18.34 cents per lb.

* "Brent prices have recovered to pre-Omicron levels, and that might push ethanol prices higher," Rabobank said in a note.

* High ethanol prices can prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to divert output from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* Consultancy HedgePoint Markets said on Wednesday it expects mills in Brazil to increase ethanol production at the start of the new season in April.

* Brazilian industry group Unica reported zero sugar production late in December and said an early start to the season was unlikely.

* Dealers said a sugar price recovery was perhaps inevitable after the recent lows but noted that the price drop has not unearthed much fresh physical buying.

* Imports of sugar into China will fall sharply below last year's levels as Chinese prices slide and ocean freight remains expensive, the CovrigAnalytics consultancy said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $13.50, or 2.8%, at $503.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 3.8 cents, or 1.6%, at $2.4085 per lb​​, having hit a one-month peak of $2.4490​​.

* Dealers said that lower exports and lower stocks at destination ports are continuing to highlight supply tightness in the coffee market.

* Stocks of certified arabica coffee on ICE fell nearly 27,000 bags on Wednesday to 1.43 million bags, the lowest since late 2020.

* Investment bank Itau BBA said on Wednesday that rains have been mostly positive for Brazilian coffee fields, despite some problems. It said the extra moisture will favour bean development for this year's crop and improve prospects for the 2023 production.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $14, or 0.6%, at $2,282 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled down $29, or 1.1%, to $2,559 a tonne, having hit its highest since mid-December on Tuesday at $2,604/tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 11 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,707 pounds per tonne​​.

* No. 2 cocoa producer Ghana's cocoa arrivals from the start of the season to Jan. 6 were down 53.9% year on year, data showed.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alexandra Hudson, David Goodman and Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.