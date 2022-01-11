SOFTS-Raw sugar rises as fund selling abates; cocoa also rises

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session's 5-1/2-month low, with the recent bout of fund selling appearing to have dried up.

Cocoa prices hit the highest since mid-December.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.28 cent, or 1.6%, at 18.11 cents per lb, regaining some ground after falling to a 5-1/2-month low of 17.60 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said funds have been liquidating long positions over the past few days against a backdrop of strong starts to harvests in both Thailand and India.

* "This increases the export potential in both countries," Commerzbank said in a note.

* The recent drop in prices, however, has made Indian exports less viable in the short-term.

* Indian mills are holding off from signing new sugar export contracts because falling global prices and a strengthening rupee have widened the gap between local and global rates.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $8.50, or 1.8%, at $489.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 2.15 cents, or 0.9%, at $2.3705 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from tight supplies after a sharp decline in exports from top coffee producer Brazil.

* The March contract could retest resistance at $2.3865 per lb, a break above which could continue as high as $2.4260, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $8, or 0.4%, at $2,268 a tonne.

* Dealers noted that the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam is now about 90% complete.

* Indonesia exported 32,992 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans from Lampung province in December, local trade office data showed on Tuesday, more than double exports in the same month last year.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $67, or 2.7%, to $2,588 a tonne, hitting the highest since mid-December at $2,604/tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 20 pounds, or 1.2%, to 1,718 pounds per tonne​.

* "Trends are starting to turn up in these markets," said a U.S. broker, referring to ideas of a pick-up in demand despite good production prospects in West Africa.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Goodman)

