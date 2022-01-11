SOFTS-Raw sugar rises as fund selling abates; arabica also up

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session's 5-1/2 month low, with the recent bout of fund selling appearing to have dried up.

Arabica coffee prices were also higher.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 1% up at 18.01 cents per lb by 1425 GMT, regaining some ground after falling to a 5-1/2-month low of 17.60 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said funds have been liquidating long positions over the past few days against a backdrop of strong starts to harvests in both Thailand and India.

* "This increases the export potential in both countries," Commerzbank said in a note.

* The recent drop in prices, however, has made Indian exports less viable in the short-term.

* Indian mills are holding off from signing new sugar export contracts because falling global prices and a strengthening rupee have widened the gap between local and global rates, industry officials told Reuters.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $484.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was up 1% at $2.3720 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from tight supplies after a sharp decline in exports from top coffee producer Brazil.

* The March contract could retest resistance at $2.3865 per lb, a break above which could continue as high as $2.4260, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,262 a tonne.

* Dealers noted that the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam is now about 90% complete.

* Indonesia exported 32,992 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans from Lampung province in December, local trade office data showed on Tuesday, more than double exports in the same month last year.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.1% at $2,523 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.1% to 1,697 pounds a tonne.

