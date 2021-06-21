SOFTS-Raw sugar rises as commercials jump in; arabica also up

Recasts, includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Monday, reversing a two-month low hit earlier in the session, as consumers took the opportunity provided by speculators' sell-off to buy the market.

Arabica coffee also recovered from earlier losses to close up, as fundamentals remain positive.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.35 cent, or 2.1%, at 16.78 cents per lb, after dipping to its weakest since mid-April at 16.19.

* Dealers said commercial players entered the market after funds continued to unwind their long position in sugar this morning, following the sell-off seen last week.

* Although the outlook remains uncertain, and freight costs are keeping some buyers away from the physical markets, brokers said the recent fall made the market attractive to consumers.

* Support also came from the ethanol-sugar parity in Brazil, they said, with sales of the biofuel turning more profitable than sugar exports as ethanol prices rose in the country.

* The Indian government's plan to gradually increase ethanol blending in gasoline could be the largest change in the global sugar market since Europe's sugar reform, and possibly drive a bull market, a report said on Monday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​settled up $2.30, or 0.5%, at $425.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 2.1 cents, or 1.4%, at $1.5405 per lb, recovering after earlier hitting its weakest since mid-May at $1.4905.

* Dealers said the market remains supported by the outlook of limited supplies in the coming year, despite some improvement to the 2022 crop outlook in Brazil after light rains in the country in the last days.

* Coffee exports are flowing again in Colombia after recent disruptions caused by anti-government protests.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $1, or 0.1%, at $1,617 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​rose $6, or 0.3%, to $2,378 a tonne, having hit its lowest since early May at $2,365.

* The cocoa market continues to struggle with excess supplies even as demand is improving with economies easing COVID-19 restrictions.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.057 million tonnes by June 20 since the Oct. 1 start of the season, exporters estimated, up 6.3% from the same period last season.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 dipped 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,620 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Lisa Shumaker)

