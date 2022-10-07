SOFTS-Raw sugar rises amid surging oil prices, London cocoa hits 2-yr top

Updates prices

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday as oil prices continued to surge following OPEC+'s decisionthis week to make its largest supply cut since 2020, while London cocoa hit a two year peak.

Rising energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to lower sugar output in favour of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1rose 0.4% to $18.53 per lb at 1510 GMT, having settled up 2.8% on Thursday.

* Fitch Solutions said in a note it expects oil prices will ease back slightly in 2023, which should pressure sugar.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $548.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.5% to 1,940 pounds per tonne​ after climbing to a peak of 1,943 - the highest since May 2020.

* Sterling fell further, boosting cocoa prices denominated in the British currency, though it has since recovered somewhat. GBP/

* Dealers said technical chart signals are bullish for London cocoa, for now.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $2,390 a tonne, after climbing to a one-month high of $2,422 on Thursday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1rose 0.3% to $2.0835 per lb, after settling down 3.1% on Thursday to hover near recent one-month lows.

* Arabica has come under pressure as rains in top producer Brazil have improved the outlook for next year's crop, though near term supply tightness is underpinning prices.

* Colombia's coffee production this year is set to fall to an eight-year low of around 12 million 60 kg bags, with a drop in plantation renovations and in the use of fertilisers storing up problems for future crops.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1rose 0.6% to $2,152 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's coffee exports in September were down 17.8% from the month before, though the country exported 13.1% more coffee on an annual basis in the first nine months of 2022.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Marguerita Choy)

