SOFTS-Raw sugar rises amid strong demand, cocoa near 1-month low

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed higher on Monday amid news of strong Indian export sales and a slow start to the Brazilian season, while cocoa futures fell to a near 1-month low.

Volumes were weaker as the London market was closed.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​​settled 0.2 cent, or 1.0%, higher at 20.26 cents per lb.

* Sugar rose amid news Indian exporters have already closed deals to ship 8 million tonnes in the current season, an unusually large amount for the country, reducing local stocks.

* The market has also been supported by the slow start to the new Brazilian season and the potential shift from mills in the country towards more ethanol production, and less sugar.

* Consultancy JOB Economia projected on Monday a higher ethanol production in Brazil in the new season.

* According to traders, the delivery of white sugar on the expiry of the May contract in London reached 5,983 lots, with ED&F Man cited as the sole receiver. The exchange will release official data on the delivery on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 closed stable at $2.2375 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was looking for direction after it failed to climb higher last week, prompting sales by funds that drove arabica back to levels seen late in March.

* The United States Green Coffee Association (GCA) said on Monday stocks at ports in the country rose slightly by the end of March.

* ICE certified arabica stocks have also stabilized and were unchanged on Monday from last week, the exchange said.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​​​​settled $58, or 2.2%, lower at $2,578 a tonne, hitting the lowest price in nearly one month during the session at $2,213 a tonne.

* North American cocoa grind data, an indication of demand, is expected to be released on April 21.

* Europe's first-quarter cocoa grind rose 4.4% from a year earlier.

* Weather forecaster Climate42 said the La Nina phenomenon has not showed signs of weakening. La Nina brings cooler temperatures to Ivory Coast and Ghana, with limited consequences for the crops.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

