SOFTS-Raw sugar rises amid deficit bets; cocoa falls from peaks

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Friday as the market consolidated, with top producer Brazil continuing to churn out a bumper crop, while cocoa edged further away from recent multi-year peaks.

SUGAR

* Dealers said the market might consolidate near term around 24 cents as it is being supported by expectations of a looming deficit next season.

* Singapore-listed agribusiness WilmarWLIL.SI reported a 50% slump in its first-half core net profit due to slowing China sales of consumer food products including sugar.

* Agri-commodities trader Czarnikow said global raw sugar demand dropped 20% in the first half, according to its calculations, as refiners, facing high raws prices and normal levels of consumptions, decided to draw down stocks.

* "In the short term we could easily see the market back at 20 cents. There’s no immediate supply stress (but) in the longer term, sugar stocks (are) at the lowest level since we started recording this data. None of this suggests a low price," said the trader.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $681.90 a metric ton.

COCOA

* Improved crop weather in top producer Ivory Coast has prompted some profit-taking in cocoa, along with concerns that global economic woes could curb demand.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.9% to $3,327 a metric ton, having hit its highest in more than a decade on Monday at $3,618.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.9% to $1.5665 per lb.​

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 1% to $2,509 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

