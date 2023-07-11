News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar rises after Brazil output data; arabica coffee slides

July 11, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange closed up on Tuesday following lower-than-expected production data from Brazil and amid worries about production in India, while arabica coffee headed back toward recent near six-month lows.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.09 cent, or 0.4%, at 23.53 cents per lb, having hit a three-month low in late June.

* Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 7.6% in the second half of June when compared with a year earlier to 2.7 million metric tons, industry group UNICA said on Tuesday.

* The data was below market expectations for 2.88 million tons production, with sugarcane crush also less than expected.

* Sugarcane growers in India's top producing states are worried scanty rainfall during the crop's crucial growth period could trim yields and reduce sugar output in the upcoming season.

* August white sugar LSUQ3, which expires on Friday, rose $13.70, or 2.1%, at $678.70 per metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.3 cents, or 1.4%, at $1.5755 per lb, having hit a fresh near six-month low earlier at $1.5550/lb.

* Dealers said the harvest in top producer Brazil continues to make good progress, but that the recent price falls have resulted in a slowdown of coffee sales.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $6, or 0.2%, at $2,570 per metric ton.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, stood at one million metric tons in the first half of 2023, a fall of 3.1% from a year ago.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​was little changed at 2,604 pounds per metric ton, with the market not far off last week's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 2.238 million metric tons by July 9, down 4.3% from a year ago, exporters estimated.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ended practically stable at $3,332 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jason Neely and Shounak Dasgupta)

