SOFTS-Raw sugar retreats after hitting 3-1/2 week high

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed down on Monday, reversing course after hitting a 3-1/2 week high earlier in the session, with fund short covering offsetting bearish news in the wider financial markets. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.06 cents, or 0.3%, at 18.54 cents per lb, having hit a 3-1/2 week high of 18.70.

* Dealers said that despite the slew of bearish macro economic news, sugar looks likely to remain firm and may well push higher as funds continue to cover and analysts continue to cut forecasts for the EU sugar beet crop.

* China's central bank cut lending rates on Monday as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowed in July.

* Brazil's oil company Petrobras cut gasoline prices by almost 5%, a move that usually pressure sugar prices.

* Philippines said the country's doors remain open to additional sugar imports, though volumes are likely to be around 150,000 tonnes rather than a previously proposed 300,000 tonnes.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $0.90, or 0.2%, at $561.00 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.85 cents, or 0.4%, at $2.2155 per lb, having hit a one-month high of $2.2340 on Friday.

* ICE speculators increased their net long position in arabica coffee by 2,517 contracts to 16,057 in the week to Aug. 9, data showed.

* Arabica has been driven higher of late by near-term supply tightness as represented by the relentless decline in ICE exchange stocks to their lowest in 23 years KC-TOT-TOT.

* ICE stocks, however, were little changed on Monday and a volume of 263,259 bags is due to be graded.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $4, or 0.2%, at $2,265 a tonne, having hit its highest since mid-February at $2,270.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $7, or 0.3%, to $2,401 a tonne.

* ICE speculators trimmed their net short position in New York cocoa by 1,518 contracts to 2,517 in the week to Aug. 9, data showed.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,803 pounds per tonne​​​​​.

