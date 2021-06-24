SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers to hit a week high; arabica coffee down

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Thursday, reversing earlier losses to hit a week high as the market seeks direction and traders await a key report on Brazilian production.

Arabica coffee fell, while robusta closed up.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1closed up 0.24 cent, or 1.4%, at 16.93 cents per lb, reversing losses earlier in the session to hit a week high of 16.99 in late trading.

* The market has gone both ways in the week, as funds appeared to be reducing their large long position.

* Dealers say sugar looked likely to hold above Monday's two-month low of 16.19 cents, however.

* They noted a small delivery was expected against the July contract, which expires at the end of this month, with the open interest continuing to fall.

* Last year around 254,000 tonnes was tendered against the July contract.

* Brazil's industry group Unica should release production data on Friday, which is expected to show output in the first half of June was broadly in line with the 2.55 million tonnes produced in the same period last year.

* August white sugar LSUc1settled up $3.20, or 0.8%, at $426.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2settled down 0.5 cent, or 0.3%, at $1.534 per lb.

* Dealers said recent rains had improved the outlook for next year's arabica crop in Brazil although dry weather remains a concern.

* "Brazil's weather will continue to be the focus of the market. Some isolated showers are helping avoid a complete depletion of soil moisture during the current dry season," Rabobank said in a report, adding the volume of rain was very small and was not impeding this year's harvest.

* Growers in Brazil harvested 40% of the 2021 crop by June 22, a slower pace than in previous seasons, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2rose $27, or 1.7%, at $1,650 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2​settled down $25, or 1.1%, to $2,344 a tonne. The contract hit the lowest price since May 4 during the session at $2,334 per tonne.

* Climate 42 said on Thursday that the cocoa areas in Africa are likely to be warmer and wetter than average from July, which could stimulate fungal diseases.

* September London cocoa LCCc2​fell 10 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,605 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Sonya Hepinstall)

