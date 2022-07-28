Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers from one-year low amid dry weather in Brazil

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Thursday from a one-year low hit in the prior session, with focus turning to dry weather in top producer Brazil.

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Thursday from a one-year low hit in the prior session, with focus turning to dry weather in top producer Brazil.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.32 cents, or 1.8%, at 17.72 cents per lb, after hitting a one-year low of 17.32 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said sugar had likely seen the lows for now, given ethanol prices are recovering in Brazil, as is the Brazilian real BRL=, while the country is experiencing a prolonged dry spell in key producing regions.

* Raw sugar SBc1 is forecast to end this year above current levels at 18.50, but still represent a 2% annual loss as a looming 2022/23 surplus widens versus the prior season, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed.

* India is set to allow mills to export another 1 million tonnes or so of sugar this season, mostly unrefined.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $21.40, or 4.2%, at $531.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.7 cents, or 0.3%, at $2.184 per lb.

* Dealers said with frost risk in top producer Brazil mostly gone for now, concern is turning to the dry weather, which could harm the 2023/24 crop.

* Nestle NESN.S warned that price hikes could eventually weigh on sales volumes.

* Remote working in the U.S. is preventing a full recovery in coffee shop sales, a research publication said.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $6, or 0.3%, at $2,015 a tonne.

* Local coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam rose this week due to scarce supplies towards the end of the country's crop season.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell $38, or 1.6%, to $2,317 a tonne, after climbing to a one-month peak on Wednesday.

* Dealers said cocoa has been technically oversold of late and that bets for a bumper 2022/23 main crop from top producer Ivory Coast were a bit exaggerated.

* Ivory Coast sees the 2022/23 main crop at 1.5 million tonnes versus 1.6 million tonnes in the prior season.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 38 pounds, or 2.2%, to 1,704 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Holmes, Kirsten Donovan and Deepa Babington)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular