SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers from one-year low amid dry weather in Brazil

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Thursday from a one-year low hit in the prior session, with focus turning to dry weather in top producer Brazil.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.32 cents, or 1.8%, at 17.72 cents per lb, after hitting a one-year low of 17.32 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said sugar had likely seen the lows for now, given ethanol prices are recovering in Brazil, as is the Brazilian real BRL=, while the country is experiencing a prolonged dry spell in key producing regions.

* Raw sugar SBc1 is forecast to end this year above current levels at 18.50, but still represent a 2% annual loss as a looming 2022/23 surplus widens versus the prior season, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed.

* India is set to allow mills to export another 1 million tonnes or so of sugar this season, mostly unrefined.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $21.40, or 4.2%, at $531.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.7 cents, or 0.3%, at $2.184 per lb.

* Dealers said with frost risk in top producer Brazil mostly gone for now, concern is turning to the dry weather, which could harm the 2023/24 crop.

* Nestle NESN.S warned that price hikes could eventually weigh on sales volumes.

* Remote working in the U.S. is preventing a full recovery in coffee shop sales, a research publication said.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $6, or 0.3%, at $2,015 a tonne.

* Local coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam rose this week due to scarce supplies towards the end of the country's crop season.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell $38, or 1.6%, to $2,317 a tonne, after climbing to a one-month peak on Wednesday.

* Dealers said cocoa has been technically oversold of late and that bets for a bumper 2022/23 main crop from top producer Ivory Coast were a bit exaggerated.

* Ivory Coast sees the 2022/23 main crop at 1.5 million tonnes versus 1.6 million tonnes in the prior season.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 38 pounds, or 2.2%, to 1,704 pounds per tonne​.

