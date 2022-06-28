SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers from near four-month low, coffee falls 2%

Updates with more comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Tuesday after hitting a near four-month low in the prior session, as top producer Brazil's sugarcane crush data for early June came in short of estimates.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ended up 1.3%, or 0.23 cent, at 18.53 cents per lb, after slumping to its weakest since March 1 at 18.20 cents on Monday.

* Sugarcane crushing in Brazil's center-south fell short of market estimates in the first half of June amid adverse weather.

* "I think it was supportive to prices," said a U.S. broker about Brazil numbers, which also showed poor agricultural yields and lower-than-expected sugar content.

* Also helping sugar, global shares and oil rose following China's move to ease COVID-related requirements. MKTS/GLOB

* In bearish news, India is considering allowing mills to ship out stocks of raw sugar.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $10.90, or 2.0%, at $552.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 4.35 cents, or 2%, to $2.1775 per lb, after slipping to a one-month low of $2.1710.

* Dealers said there was no risk of crop-threatening cold in Brazil's coffee areas over the next two weeks and overall dry weather would favour harvesting.

* Arabica is being supported, however, by a steady fall in ICE-certified stocks and by a dearth of selling in Brazil where farmers expect local prices to rise further.

* ICE arabica stocks fell another 20,050 bags on Tuesday to only 931,591 bags, the lowest since 2000.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped $23, or 1.1%, to $2,017 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2fell $8, or 0.3%, to $2,402 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1.970 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and June 26, down 4.9% from the same period last season.

* Above-average rains last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions were good for development of the upcoming main crop, but more moisture could be damaging, farmers said.

* September London cocoa LCCc2fell 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,738 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis and Aditya Soni)

