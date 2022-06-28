SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers from near four-month low; cocoa, coffee gain

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday after hitting a nearly four-month low in the prior session, with investors relieved by gains in global equities and oil. MKTS/GLOB

Cocoa and coffee also rose.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.9% to 18.47 cents per lb at 1057 GMT, after slumping to its weakest since March 1 at 18.20 cents on Monday.

* Global shares and oil rose following China's move to ease some quarantine requirements for international arrivals that raised expectations of stronger global growth. MKTS/GLOB

* Dealers said although macroeconomic and sugar's own supply fundamentals are broadly negative, there is uncertainty in both and the market should consolidate after the recent drop.

* In news, Brazil's Sao Paulo state cut state taxes on gasoline but kept them unchanged for hydrous ethanol.

* As gasoline and ethanol compete for drivers' preference at pumps, the gasoline tax cut could dent ethanol's appeal and then its price, ultimately leading cane mills to make less ethanol and more sugar.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $546.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $2.2265 per lb, after slipping to a two-week low of $2.19 on Monday.

* Dealers said there is no risk of crop-threatening cold in Brazil's coffee areas over the next two weeks.

* Arabica is being underpinned however by continuous falls in ICE-certified stocks and by a dearth of selling in top producer Brazil, where farmers expect local prices will rise further.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,047 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,418 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1.970 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and June 26, down 4.9% from the same period last season, exporters estimated.

* Above-average rains last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions were good for development of the upcoming main crop, but more moisture could be damaging, farmers said.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.2% to 1,744 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis)

