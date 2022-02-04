SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers from 3-1/2 week low; cocoa hits 2-week top

Updates prices

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday, with investors encouraged by gains in wider financial markets to snap up bargains after prices hit their lowest in 3-1/2 weeks during the previous session. MKTS/GLOBFRX/O/R

Cocoa prices hit two-week highs while coffee fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 18.11 cents per lb at 1530 GMT​​, having hit the lowest level since Jan. 10 on Thursday at 17.77 cents.

* Dealers said sugar will struggle to claw its way above 19 cents because of good crop prospects in key producers India and Thailand, as well as expectations that even top producer Brazil's crop is set to recover from adverse weather last year.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $495.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 was up 1.1% at $2,720 a tonne after touching its highest since Jan. 20 at $2,726.

* Cocoa is gaining ground thanks to growing concerns over hot, dry hot weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast reached 1,330 millions tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, down 0.5% from the same period last year, official data showed.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1% to 1,772 pounds per tonne​​, having hit its highest since Jan. 18 at 1,776 pounds.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.3% to $2.4070 per lb​​.

* Dealers said good rains in top producer Brazil have improved prospects for the current crop, which was heavily damaged by adverse weather last year.

* However, arabica remains underpinned by the slow pace of exports from Brazil and declines in ICE certified stocks.

* ICE stocks fell again on Thursday by more than 16,000 bags to 1.13 million bags, heading towards the lowest level in 20 years.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,212 a tonne, having set a three-month low of $2,161 on Monday.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Goodman and Andrea Ricci)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.