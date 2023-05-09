SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers, cocoa hits highest in 6-1/2 years

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, recovering from last week's losses but remaining some way off late April's 11-year peak as the market has already priced in tight supplies.

Cocoa prices meanwhile rose to the highest in more than six years.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4%, to 26.19 cents per lb, having lost 2.5% last week.

* Dealers do not expect sugar to breach its 11-year peak of 27.41 cents in the near term, with the market having absorbed lower Indian and Thai production and the slow start to the harvest in top producer Brazil.

* They expect prices to trade no higher than 26.50 cents but don't see them falling below 25 cents because there are limitations to the amount of sugar Brazilian ports can export.

* The forecast is for mostly dry weather in the country's sugar areas in the next 10 days, which should help the harvest.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $6.60, or 0.9%, at $709.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.55 cents, or 1.4%, at $1.865 per lb, having hit a 3-1/2-week low last week on demand concerns.

* Prices in the physical markets are easing across all arabica origins, dealers said, adding that arabica could slip to about $1.75 this week if the $1.80 to $1.85 technical threshold is broken.

* The arabica harvest in top producer Brazil is about 20% complete, they noted, supported by dry weather conditions.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $6, or 0.2%, at $2,465 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam reached 716,580 tonnes over the January-April period, down 5.5% year on year.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $45, or 1.5%, to $2,999 a tonne. The contract hit the highest price in more than six years earlier at $3,008 per tonne.

* Main-crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 1.945 mln tonnes by May 7, down 6.6% from the same period last season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 28 pounds, or 1.3%, to 2,244 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Goodman and Shounak Dasgupta)

