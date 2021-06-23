SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers as equities, oil gain; coffee also up

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Wednesday following sharp falls in the prior session as oil prices and global equities headed higher. MKTS/GLOBO/R

Arabica coffee futures also closed up.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​​​settled up 0.26 cent, or 1.6%, at 16.69 cents per lb​​, having closed down 2.1% on Tuesday and plumbed a two-month low of 16.19 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said moves in the wider financial markets continue to drive sugar, though demand appears weak.

* "Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments to Congress yesterday have taken some of the sting out of last Wednesday's hawkish Fed message. Positive tailwinds for agriculture futures and risk assets broadly," said Peak Trading Research.

* The discount for July sugar over October SB-1=Rcontinues to widenin the run-up to July's expiry next week, a sign there is little appetite to receive sugar given weak demand.

* A large Brazilian mill plans to change its production strategy this season to increase ethanol and cut sugar production.

* August white sugar LSUc1​​settled up $4.90, or 1.2%, at $423.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2rose 1.8 cent, or 1.2%, at $1.539 per lb, having hit a one-month low of $1.4905 on Monday.

* Dealers said stronger roaster buying was on the cards following the recent drop in prices, although receding worries over next year's crop in top producer Brazil continue to keep gains in check.

* Nespresso has not increased prices for its capsules yet despite the rise in arabica beans, opting to wait and see if the upward trend is sustainable over time.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $26, or 1.6%, at $1,623 a tonne.

* ICE robusta stocks have started to decline and are currently at 152,650 tonnes, versus 157,000 on June 1.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2​​settled down $27, or 1.1%, to $2,369 a tonne, having hit $2,356 earlier in the session, the lowest price since May 5, as demand continues slow and supplies, ample.

* September London cocoa LCCc2​​settled down 15 pounds, or 0.9%, to 1,615 pounds per tonne​.

(Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy; Editing by David Gregorio)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.