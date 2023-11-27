SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers after near one-month low, cocoa rises

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange recovered after hitting their lowest in nearly a month on Monday as soaring output from Brazil tempered some supply concerns, while cocoa continued to consolidate its recent run to record highs.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.22 cents, or 0.8%, at 27.20 cents per lb, having set a 12-year high earlier this month.

* Dealers said expected record output from top producer Brazil continues to pressure sugar, although logistics constraints are putting a floor under prices as this sugar is not able to exit the country in the required volumes. They said that around 5 million metric tons are expected to be loaded in Brazil.

* They also noted excess rains in the European Union could delay the start of the harvest and thereby hurt the season's total output, while imports of the sweetener from top consumer China are picking up pace.

* Sugar production in Brazil's Centre-South was seen at 2.19 million metric tons in the first half of November, up 30% year on year, according to industry group UNICA on Monday. The number was slightly above markets' expectation.

* The lowest price offered in an international tender from Egypt's GASC for about 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar was believed to be $690 a ton CIF free out, traders said, but noted GASC's target for raw sugar is $655 a ton.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.60, or 1%, at $745.60 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 20 pounds, or 0.6%, to 3,479 pounds a ton, as the market continues to consolidate from a series of recent record highs.

* Dealers said the market is nearing the point at which tight supplies from top producing region West Africa have been priced in, with attention shifting to rising output from Brazil and weakening nearby futures price spreads LCC-1=R.

* ICE Futures Europe cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 2,562 lots to 64,994 lots as of Nov. 21, exchange data showed.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose $41, or 1.0%, to $4,130 a ton, having set a 45-year high last week.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.9 cent, or 0.5%, at $1.6905 per lb.

* Dealers said the market's focus remains on the weather in Brazil and at the level of stocks at ICE Exchange, currently at the lowest in 24 years.

* European coffee stocks fell to 8.44 million bags in October, the lowest for the month since at least 2017, according to data compiled by the Coffee Trading Academy.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 was little changed at $2,546 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by David Evans and Will Dunham)

