SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers after hitting one month low; cocoa steadies

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

February 16, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Friday after hitting a fresh one month low, as investors went bargain hunting after a renewed focus on surging Brazilian output weighed on prices. Cocoa prices steadied meanwhile

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 1.7% higher at 23.20 cents per lb at 1256 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since mid-January at 22.71.

* Dealers said output growth in top producer Brazil remains very strong, and that poor crops in India and Thailand are mostly priced in.

* What that means is sugar prices have likely found a longer-term ceiling around 24 cents, unless the dry weather in Brazil worsens or hurts the crop more than expected.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.3% to $638.50 a metric ton.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​fell 0.7% to 4,661 pounds per ton.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.5% to $5,520 a ton.

* Cocoa is stabilising around record highs but the market remains on edge about shrinking supplies.

* Ghana's Cocobod will use part of a $200 million World Bank loan to rehabilitate plantations destroyed by the cocoa swollen shoot virus, the cocoa sector regulator's deputy CEO in charge of operations said.

* Ivory Coast's Cocoa and Coffee Council will not default on its export contracts despite a drop in cocoa production since the start of the October-to-March main crop, CCC's managing director Yves Brahima Kone said.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $1.8560 per lb, but was heading for a weekly drop of 3%.

* Rains in top producer Brazil are boosting the outlook for coffee crops, while rising ICE-certified stocks are also weighing on prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.2% to $3,146 a ton.

