SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers after hitting one-month low

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Monday after hitting a one-month low as speculators liquidated long positions and signs the market remains well supplied. Arabica coffee prices fell following recent multi-year highs.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.16 cent, or 1.0%, at 16.83 cents per lb, recovering after hitting a one-month low of 16.54 cents earlier in the session.

* Dealers said the market is well supported given ongoing concerns over the crop in top producer Brazil, as well as by the ethanol price parity with sugar in the country.

* They added that the market is well supplied for now and the futures curve structure is weak, so funds are unlikely to reinstate their long positions for the time being.

* Rains over most of the cane fields in Brazil in coming days could delay the harvest, dealers said, but are positive for development of the cane to be processed late in the crop.

* August white sugar LSUc1​settled up $2.00, or 0.4%, at $449.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1settled down 1.1 cent, or 0.7%, at $1.49 per lb, having set a four-year peak of $1.5365 on Thursday.

* "Drought in Brazil is hurting plants during a key stage in their development and has been so severe it has limited the number of new nodes that trees have formed to carry the 2022 harvest," said Saxo Bank in a note.

* Rains this week, however, could improve the situation slightly.

* Elsewhere, road blockades connected to weeks of anti-government protests in Colombia, the world's second largest arabica exporter, are stymieing coffee exports.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2was stable at $1,478 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1settled down 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,630 pounds per tonne​​​.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 ​​fell $67, or 2.7%, to $2,389 a tonne​​.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators switched to a net long position of 344 contracts in the week to May 18, adding 4,618 contracts.

* Rain was scarce across Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions for the second week in a row, farmers said, sparking fears that the current mid-crop could tail off towards the end of June.

