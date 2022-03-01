SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers after hitting near two month lows

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday after hitting their lowest in nearly two months earlier in the session as traders remained risk averse due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, but partial to buying sugar due to rising energy prices.

MKTS/GLOB

Higher energy prices can prompt cane mills in top producer Brazil to produce less sugar and more ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 17.94 cents per lb at 1135 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since early January at 17.70.

* Dealers said sugar should remain range bound near term, supported by strong energy prices but under pressure from jittery investors looking for safe haven assets due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

* Russia's assault on its neighbour, which Moscow says is a "special operation", is the biggest state-to-state invasion in Europe since World War Two.

* Egypt aims to import 300,000 tonnes of sugar in 2022, including 100,000 tonnes already purchased, supply minister Ali Moselhy said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $501.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 edged up 0.2% to $2,536 a tonne, having earlier hit a one-month low of $2,507 amid widespread investor risk aversion.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Monday forecast there would be a global cocoa deficit of 181,000 tonnes in the 2021/22 season (October-September).

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.3% to 1,695 pounds per tonne​, having earlier hit its lowest in nearly two months at 1.681.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.5% to $2.3630 per lb, having slumped to a one month low on Monday.

* Dealers said they expected arabica prices to stabilise this week as about 60-70% of the coffee consumed in world No. 4 coffee buyer Russia is robusta coffee.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,104 a tonne, having closed down 4% on Monday.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.