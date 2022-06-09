Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar recovers after four-week lows; coffee also up

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE reverted an earlier fall to a four-week low on Thursday to close higher as dealers eyed rising sugar output in India and the discussions in the Brazilian Congress about a potential fuel tax cut.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled 0.31 cent, or 1.6%, higher at 19.29 cents per lb, after earlier dipping to a four-week low of 18.82 cents.

* Dealers said the market attention was on Brazil, where a draft bill to cut taxes on fuels, particularly gasoline, could lower ethanol prices, prompting cane mills to produce more sugar and less of the cane-based biofuel.

* "The Brazil tax issue is too big to simply be shrugged off," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey wrote in a note.

* There was also chat in the market about renewed raw sugar demand from China and Iran, which gave some support to futures.

* France's Tereos, the world's second-largest sugar producer by volume, posted a strong rise in annual earnings helped by high sugar and ethanol prices and good returns in its starch business, but warned its debt could rise next year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $15.20, or 2.7%, at $578.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.8 cents, or 1.2%, at $2.3465 per lb​​.

* Dealers were eying ICE arabica stocks, which have fallen to their lowest in three months at 1.02 million bags KC-TOT-TOT.

* They also noted that premiums for coffee in the physical market are soaring COFFEE/NYC.

* The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) expects an 11% production increase for the 2022/23 (July-June) coffee crop in Brazil, plus an increase in exports.

* Brazil's exports went up in May, exporters said.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $12, or 0.6%, at $2,093 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam drifted lower this week amid weak demand from exporters, traders said .

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell $30, or 1.2%, to $2,428 a tonne, a two-week low.

* Weather forecaster Climate42 said on Thursday that risks for a wider occurrence of the black pod fungus disease in the main African cocoa producers fell as the weather has been generally drier-than-normal.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,762 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

