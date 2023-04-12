Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar recedes after setting 11-year high

April 12, 2023 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed down on Wednesday after earlier climbing to an 11-year peak with an expected pick-up in Brazil's production helping to lessen concerns about supply tightness.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.32 cents, or 1.3%, at 24.05 cents per lb after earlier peaking at 24.85 cents - the highest since April 2012.

* Supplies have been tightened by lower-than-expected 2022/23 crops in India, China and Thailand along with concern about the impact of an El Nino weather event on 2023/24 output in the major Asian producers.

* El Nino can result in drier-than-normal weather in that region and curb sugar production.

* Dealers said the market was now heavily dependent on supplies from top exporter Brazil whose late March sugarcane crush was large compared to the previous year, although below estimates.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $8.60, or 1.2%, at $693.90 a tonne after also setting an 11-year high of $706.90.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled down 22 pounds, or 1.0%, to 2,171 pounds per tonne​ after peaking at 2,206 pounds - the highest level since October 2016.

* Dealers said the market continued to run into resistance at around 2,200 pounds with the recent strong run-up in prices appearing to be losing momentum.

* They noted European first-quarter cocoa grind data, due to be issued on Thursday, would provide evidence on the extent to which demand remains resilient despite global economic woes.

* Dealers said expectations for the grind ranged from flat to a small year-on-year decline.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $37, or 1.3%, to $2,866 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $9, or 0.4%, at $2,332 a tonne, after hitting a 7-1/2 month high of $2,335.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 was little changed at at $1.885 per lb.

