SOFTS-Raw sugar rebounds while coffee and cocoa also climb

January 09, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE turned higher on Monday after hitting a two-month low, with the market finally finding some support after five consecutive daily declines.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.5% up at 19.04 cents per lb by 1408 GMT after touching a two-month low of 18.92 cents.

* Dealers said the recent slide in prices had been driven by fund selling against the backdrop of Brazil's decision not to reinstate federal taxes on gasoline in a move that could encourage more use of cane to produce sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

* "That has rightly been taken as bearish for sugar, because it clearly implies that Lula's government intends to rethink the fuel pricing policy of Brazil," broker Marex said in a note.

"That could end up with a price for gasoline based on extraction costs, so it could generate a very low ethanol parity, which would drag sugar prices much lower."

* Dealers were also keeping a close watch on political unrest in Brazil after supporters of the country's former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital over the weekend.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.4% at $534.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $1.5950 per lb, regaining some ground after the previous session's fall to a 3-1/2 week low of $1.5715.

* Dealers noted more favourable crop weather in Brazil and rising exchange stocks had contributed to recent weakness.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.9% to $1,860 a tonne.

* Vietnam's December coffee exports were up 53.5% from the previous month at 197,077 tonnes, government customs data showed on Monday.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 2% at $2,656 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by concerns that dry weather in Ivory Coast could reduce the size of the mid-crop in the world's top producer.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.4% to 2,056 pounds a tonne with gains curbed by the strength of sterling.

