SOFTS-Raw sugar rebounds from 5-1/2 month low as fund selling abates

Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, rebounding from the prior session's 5-1/2 month low, with the recent bout of fund selling appearing to have dried up, while arabica coffee also edged up.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 1.1% higher at 18.02 cents per lb at 1150 GMT, regaining some ground after falling to a 5-1/2-month low of 17.60 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said funds have been liquidating long positions during the last few days against the backdrop of strong starts to harvests in both Thailand and India.

* "This increases the export potential in both countries," Commerzbank said in a note.

* The recent drop in prices however has made Indian exports less viable in the short-term.

* Indian mills are holding off on signing new sugar export contracts as falling global prices and a strengthening rupee have widened the gap between local and global rates, industry officials told Reuters.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $485.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was up 0.1% to $2.3510 per lb.

* The March contract may retest resistance at $2.3865 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.4260, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.04% to $2,259 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.1% at $2,523 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.1% to 1,697 pounds a tonne.

