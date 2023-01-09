SOFTS-Raw sugar rebounds, arabica hits lowest price in nearly a month

Updates with market activity, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed higher on Monday, reversing an earlier drop to two-month lows, with the market finding some support after five consecutive daily declines.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.21 cent, or 1.1%, at 19.17 cents per lb after touching a two-month low of 18.92 cents earlier.

* "That has rightly been taken as bearish for sugar, because it clearly implies that Lula's government intends to rethink the fuel pricing policy of Brazil," broker Marex said in a note.

* "That could end up with a price for gasoline based on extraction costs, so it could generate a very low ethanol parity, which would drag sugar prices much lower."

* Dealers were also keeping a close watch on political unrest in Brazil after supporters of the country's former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital over the weekend.

* March white sugar LSUc1rose $8.30, or 1.6%, at $535.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1settled down 0.25 cent, or 0.2%, at $1.5805 per lb, having hit the lowest price in nearly one month at $1.5640.

* Dealers noted more favourable crop weather in Brazil and rising exchange stocks had contributed to recent weakness.

* Pharos consultancy said in a report that the recent rains in Brazil, with more on the way, will improve crop prospects.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $35, or 1.9%, to $1,860 a tonne, as dealers comment about falling certified robusta stocks at ICE.

* Vietnam's December coffee exports were up 53.5% from the previous month at 197,077 tonnes, government customs data showed on Monday.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1settled up $85, or 3.3%, to $2,690 a tonne. The contract hit the highest price since mid-February earlier at $2,699/tonne.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by concerns that dry weather in the Ivory Coast could reduce the size of the mid-crop in the world's top producer.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 19 pounds, or 0.9%, to 2,066 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

