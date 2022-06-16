SOFTS-Raw sugar rebounds, arabica coffee rises as ICE stocks fall

Updates with additional comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Thursday after finding support around the prior session's one-month low, while arabica coffee prices also climbed on declining ICE exchange stocks.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.12 cent, or 0.7%, at 18.58 cents per lb. The front month had dipped to a one-month low of 18.38 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said buying interest picked up around the prior session's low, with the market dipping to 18.39 cents before rebounding strongly.

* The market continued to digest proposed tax changes in Brazil, which would lead mills to use more cane to make sugar rather than biofuel ethanol. However, the exact impact remains unclear.

* Brazil's Lower House on Wednesday passed a bill creating a ceiling on state taxes levied on fuel and other items, which will now go to President Jair Bolsonaro to sign into law, as part of efforts to tackle high inflation.

* "Analysts are already adding more Brazil sugar to their market balance estimates," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said.

* Gorey said, however, that the government was also committing to cut taxes on biofuels to help with their competitiveness with fossil fuels.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.00, or 0.4%, at $558.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.3 cents, or 1.4%, at $2.318 per lb with the market supported by declining ICE certified arabica stocks and strong differentials in the physical market.

* Commodity traders are shipping arabica coffee from Europe-based ICE futures exchange warehouses to the United States, five trade sources told Reuters, amid reduced global supplies.

* ICE certified stocks fell below 1 million bags for the first time since February on Thursday, staying just shy of the lowest in 22 years.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $49, or 2.4%, at $2,104 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2was stable at $2,377 a tonne, hovering above the prior session's 6-1/2 month low of $2,344.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 31 pounds, or 1.8%, to 1,708 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​, a three-month low, weighed down partly by a firmer pound.GBP/

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Aditya Soni and Mark Porter)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

