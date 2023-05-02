News & Insights

SOFTS-Raw sugar rebounds, arabica coffee and NY cocoa weaken

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

May 02, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, regaining some ground after the prior session's sharp fall, while arabica coffee and New York cocoa prices fell.

London-based white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa contracts had been closed on Monday and so trends partly reflected the prior session's performances in the New York markets.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.1% to 25.82 cents per lb by 1105 GMT, regaining some ground after falling by 3.1% on Monday.

* Dealers said concerns about weak demand from China had contributed to a pullback after the market rose to an 11-1/2 year high last week.

* Lower than expected output in India, Thailand and China had helped to fuel the recent run-up in prices.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $709.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.75% to $2,427 a tonne, edging up towards last week's near 12-year peak of $2,489.

* The market remained underpinned by tight supplies after a pick-up in demand as some roasters sought to increase the proportion of cheaper robusta beans in blends at the expense of arabica beans.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $1.8485 per lb.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.6% at 2,227 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating after climbing to a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,295 pounds last month with solid support seen around 2,200 pounds.

* Below-average rainfall across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week has not affected crops as harvests pick up, farmers said on Monday.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,922 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

