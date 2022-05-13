SOFTS-Raw sugar rallies from near 3-month low hit in prior session

Updates with additional comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rallied on Friday after hitting a near three-month low in the previous session, with dealers citing improved sentiment in the wider financial markets and bets that top producer Brazil's output will shrink this season. O/RMKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.53 cents, or 2.8%, at 19.17 cents per lb after hitting a near three-month low at 18.30 on Thursday.

* Sentiment at the Citi ISO Datagro sugar conference in New York was mostly bullish, dealers noted, with chatter that Brazil should favour ethanol output this season over sugar. Both products are produced using sugar cane.

* Archer Consulting sees allocation of sugarcane to sugar production falling to 43.8% from 45.2% previously.

* Egypt's state grains buyer is seeking 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar cane of any origin in an international tender.

* South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett's TONJ.J Zimbabwean units have suspended advance payments to cane farmers, exposing them to possible cashflow problems.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $14.80, or 2.8%, at $535.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.4 cent, or 0.7%, at $2.139 per lb, having surged 7.9% on Wednesday.

* Dealers said farmers in top producer Brazil are reluctant to sell, even at these improved price levels.

* A cold front is expected to advance over Brazil next week, keeping dealers on edge given frosts last year drove coffee prices to their highest since 2011.

* Most forecasters, however, do not expect damage to coffee trees from the cold wave despite below-average temperatures for this time of the year.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $18, or 0.9%, at $2,040 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $36, or 1.5%, to $2,469 a tonne after having hit a 5-1/2 month low of $2,411.

* Fitch Solutions said in a report that the Russia-Ukraine war is weighing on consumer demand and spending on luxury products like chocolate.

* Brazil processed 69,490 tonnes of cocoa between January and April, 6.2% less than in the same period last year, industry group AIPC said on Friday.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 13 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,779 pounds per tonne​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Mark Porter and Shailesh Kuber)

