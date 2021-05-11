SOFTS-Raw sugar rallies amid Brazil supply concerns, cocoa falls

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rallied on Tuesday though they remained broadly within the range seen over the past two weeks, with ongoing concerns about top producer Brazil's cane crop supporting prices.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.6% to 17.96 cents per lb at 1237 GMT.

* Dealers cited concerns regarding the Brazilian cane crop and the fact that end users have not bought enough sugar to cover their needs, meaning they are likely to buy into any dips.

* They also said, however, that there are signs of cooling demand in the market for now.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.9% to $475 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.9% to $149.35 per lb, having climbed to a four-year peak of $1.5540 last week.

* Dealers said arabica has gone up too high too fast, and is set to pull back to $1.40 this week, with dry conditions in Brazil actually necessary at this time of year to maintain quality for the harvest's natural drying process.

* But they said that improved demand spurred by countries emerging from coronavirus lockdowns should underpin prices, as well as reduced supplies out of Brazil, which were hit by adverse weather last year when the crop was developing.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $1,528

a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.3% to 1,645 pounds per tonne​.

* A drop in electricity generation in top cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana has hit households and businesses, with the situation only expected to return to normal around July.

* The outages in Ivory Coast have led to complaints from the cocoa sector, which depends on steady power supplies for its grinding machines. Two industry sources said most cocoa grinders were operating at between 25% and 50% of capacity.

* Also in Ivory Coast, police have rescued 68 children working on cocoa farms, most of whom were trafficked. The European Union is considering new laws to ban the import of commodities linked to human rights abuses.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​​fell 2.4% to $2,453 a tonne.

