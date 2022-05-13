SOFTS-Raw sugar rallies after hitting near 3-month low Thursday

Updates prices

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rallied on Friday after hitting a near three-month low in the previous session, with dealers citing improved sentiment in the wider financial markets and bets that top producer Brazil's output will shrink this season. O/RMKTS/GLOB

New York cocoa hit a 5-1/2 month low.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​was up 2.4% at 19.08 cents per lb at 1452 GMT after hitting a near three-month low at 18.30 on Thursday.

* Sentiment at the Citi ISO Datagro sugar conference in New York was mostly bullish, dealers noted, with chatter that Brazil should favour ethanol output this season over sugar. Both products are produced using sugar cane.

* U.S. sugar production is expected to fall next season, possibly boosting imports, the USDA said.

* Egypt's state grains buyer is seeking 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar cane of any origin in an international tender.

* South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett's TONJ.J Zimbabwean units have suspended advance payments to cane farmers, exposing them to possible cashflow problems.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.1% to $531.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2fell 2% to $2.1105 per lb, having surged 7.9% on Wednesday.

* Dealers said farmers in top producer Brazil are reluctant to sell, even at these improved price levels.

* A cold front is expected to advance over Brazil next week, keeping dealers on edge given frosts last year drove coffee prices to their highest since 2011.

* Most forecasters, however, do not expect damage to coffee trees from the cold wave.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.5% to $2,027 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2rose1.1% to $2,460 a tonne after having hit a 5-1/2 month low of $2,411.

* Fitch Solutions said in a report that the Russia-Ukraine war is weighing on consumer demand and spending on luxury products like chocolate.

* July London cocoa LCCc2rose0.6% to 1,777 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Porter)

