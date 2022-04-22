SOFTS-Raw sugar prices weaken, NY cocoa hits one-month low

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Friday, weighed by a drop in crude oil prices and an improving outlook for crops in India and Pakistan, while cocoa prices also fell following a decline in North American grindings during the first quarter of this year.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.9% at 19.69 cents per lb by 1102 GMT, slipping back towards the prior session's two-week low of 19.57 cents.

* Dealers said stronger-than-expected production in the Indian sub-continent could lead to a small global sugar surplus in the current 2021/22 season.

* A Reuters poll issued on February had a consensus of a global deficit of 1.25 mln tonnes in 2021/22. SUG/POLL

* EU sugar production is seen falling in 2022/23 as farmers reduce plantings in favour of more profitable crops, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Brussels.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $537.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2.2% to $2,536 a tonne after dipping to a one-month low of $2,534.

* North American cocoa grindings fell in the first quarter of 2022 to 114,694 tonnes, down 2.77% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.1% to 1,768 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.3% to $2.2735 per lb, losing some ground after surging by nearly 4% on Thursday.

* Dealers noted it remained dry in most coffee regions of Brazil, potentially reducing bean size, although there may be some rains in Parana during the next few days.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,100 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.