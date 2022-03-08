SOFTS-Raw sugar prices weaken, focus on Brazil fuel policy

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures were lower on Tuesday, slipping from the prior session's three-month peak, as efforts to control fuel prices in Brazil cast a doubt on the extent to which surging global energy prices would lead sugar mills to switch to biofuel ethanol.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 19.14 cents per lb by 1232 GMT, slipping further away from the prior session's three-month high of 19.89 cents.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to hold down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras.

* Cane can be used to produce either sugar or ethanol in Brazil. Measures to control domestic fuel prices could limit the extent to which mills increase production of ethanol at the expense of sugar in response to surging global fuel prices.

* "Whether sugar ought to trade as near‑proxy for oil is questionable. The link between the two is far from automatic given the heavy regulation of the link from Brazil," analyst Tobin Gorey of Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $531.00 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,650 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by an expected global deficit in the current 2021/22 season with demand picking up and production falling, particularly in the second largest grower Ghana.

* Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S, LISP.S expects to grow sales by 6%-8% this year, mostly due to price increases, and will continue its small operation in Russia.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 1,778 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.2% to $2.2375 per lb.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.15% to $2,032 a tonne.

