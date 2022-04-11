SOFTS-Raw sugar prices weaken, coffee and cocoa climb

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell on Monday, weakened primarily by a drop in crude oil prices, while arabica coffee rose to a one-month peak and cocoa also climbed. O/R

Lower energy prices could prompt mills in Brazil to boost sugar output as it reduces the incentive for them to use cane to produce biofuel ethanol.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.1% to 20.19 cents per lb by 1110 GMT. The front month has risen on Friday to a 4-1/2 month peak of 20.45 cents.

* May white sugar LSUK2, which expires on Thursday, fell 0.6% to $557.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.1% to $2.3405 per lb after climbing to a one-month high of $2.3445.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had been driven by speculative buying while a strengthening in Brazil's real currency BRL= has slowed the pace of farmer sales in the world's top producer.

* Speculators increased a net long position in arabica coffee on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 5, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,106 a tonne.

* Increasing transparency and adjusting the size of gains for middlemen in coffee trading is one way to increase profits for coffee farmers, a major task for the International Coffee Organization (ICO), the incoming new head of the group said on Friday.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.7% at 1,835 pounds a tonne after peaking at 1,836 pounds - the highest level in almost two months.

* Dealers said first-quarter cocoa grind data was likely to provide a short-term focus as the market looks for further indications on the extent to which demand is rebounding from a COVID-19 driven dip.

* Europe's first-quarter grind is due to be published on Thursday, while data covering North America is scheduled to be released on April 21.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,696 a tonne.

