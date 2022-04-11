Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar prices weaken, coffee and cocoa climb

Contributor
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Raw sugar futures fell on Monday, weakened primarily by a drop in crude oil prices, while arabica coffee rose to a one-month peak and cocoa also climbed. [O/R]

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures fell on Monday, weakened primarily by a drop in crude oil prices, while arabica coffee rose to a one-month peak and cocoa also climbed. O/R

Lower energy prices could prompt mills in Brazil to boost sugar output as it reduces the incentive for them to use cane to produce biofuel ethanol.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.1% to 20.19 cents per lb by 1110 GMT. The front month has risen on Friday to a 4-1/2 month peak of 20.45 cents.

* May white sugar LSUK2, which expires on Thursday, fell 0.6% to $557.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.1% to $2.3405 per lb after climbing to a one-month high of $2.3445.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had been driven by speculative buying while a strengthening in Brazil's real currency BRL= has slowed the pace of farmer sales in the world's top producer.

* Speculators increased a net long position in arabica coffee on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 5, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,106 a tonne.

* Increasing transparency and adjusting the size of gains for middlemen in coffee trading is one way to increase profits for coffee farmers, a major task for the International Coffee Organization (ICO), the incoming new head of the group said on Friday.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.7% at 1,835 pounds a tonne after peaking at 1,836 pounds - the highest level in almost two months.

* Dealers said first-quarter cocoa grind data was likely to provide a short-term focus as the market looks for further indications on the extent to which demand is rebounding from a COVID-19 driven dip.

* Europe's first-quarter grind is due to be published on Thursday, while data covering North America is scheduled to be released on April 21.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,696 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular