SOFTS-Raw sugar prices weaken as July discount widens

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Tuesday as a further weakening in the front month's discount in the run-up to its expiry next week highlighted concerns about weak demand.
SUGAR
* July raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.14 cent, or 0.8%, to 16.64 cents per lb by 1138 GMT.
* Dealers said the market was showing signs of resuming its recent downtrend after a sharp upward correction on Monday when the front month hit a two-month low of 16.19 cents.
* They noted July's discount to October was widening SB-1=R in the run-up to its expiry next week, a sign there is little appetite to receive sugar given demand remains weak.
* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $3.40, or 0.8%, to $422.30 a tonne.
* Sao Martinho SA SMTO3.SA, a large Brazilian maker of sugar and ethanol, said on Monday it plans to produce more of the cane-based biofuel and less sugar from its 2021/22 crop.
COFFEE
* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 0.45 cent, or 0.3%, to $1.5450 per lb, edging further from a one-month low of $1.4905 set on Monday.
* Dealers said the market was underpinned by some tightness in supplies with Brazil harvesting a smaller crop this year, an off-year in its biennial cycle.
* Speculators cut their net long position in arabica coffee on ICE in the week to June 15, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Monday.
* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $1, or 0.1%, to $1,618 a tonne.
COCOA
* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $18, or 0.8%, to $2,396 a tonne.
* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 14 pounds, or 0.9%, to 1,634 pounds a tonne.
* The world's top two cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana on Monday threatened to name and shame top chocolate brands they say are undermining a scheme aimed at paying cocoa farmers a living income.
