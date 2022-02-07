SOFTS-Raw sugar prices weaken as fund appetite wanes

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed lower on Monday, drifting towards a recent three-and-a-half-week low amid reduced interest from speculators.

Cocoa also closed down while arabica coffee was mostly flat.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.18 cent, or 1.0%, lower at 18.05 cents per lb.

* Dealers said funds have been scaling back long positions against the backdrop of improving outlooks for production in India and Thailand.

* Speculators reduced their bullish bets in raw sugar futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Feb. 1 to the lowest level since August 2020.

* There appears to be solid support, however, around last week's low of 17.77 cents, they added.

* Broker Marex said the market was underpinned by several factors including uncertainty about this year's crop in Centre-South Brazil and low stocks.

* "These residual bullish stories are not strong enough to pull the price up to the old highs but are strong enough to prevent prices falling much further," the broker said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.60, or 1.1%, at $492.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled $39, or 1.4%, lower at $2,685 a tonne amid some profit taking after recent gains.

* Dealers said, however, the market was still underpinned by concerns about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* Dry weather for three straight weeks in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions has damaged the quality of beans and threatens to reduce the size of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 21 pounds, or 1.2%, to 1,795 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was little changed at $2.4165 per lb.

* Dealers said that recent rains in Brazil had improved the outlook for this year's crop in the world's top producer.

* Brazil main coffee areas of Minas Gerais and Mogiana are expected to receive more rains in coming days, which analysts say would be positive for bean growth.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $5, or 0.2%, at $2,218 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, David Goodman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

